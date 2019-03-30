TV tonight
Oscar-winning director Ross Kauffman’s documentary “Tigerland” tells the stories of two remarkable men, born a generation and a world apart, who have dedicated their lives to preserving majestic tigers in the wild. 7 p.m., Discovery
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
You’ve heard of speed dating. What about speed boarding? Leadership Pikes Peak is hosting a Get On Board event that brings together local organizations seeking board members with those who have professional skills and want to get involved. If you’ve thought about giving some time to a cause you believe in, here’s a chance to make a connection. The free event will be at 4:30 p.m. April 23 in Cornerstone Hall at Colorado College. To register, visit goo.gl/Sq283k