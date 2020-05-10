I haven’t always been a sushi guy. Nara, 3117 W. Colorado Ave., is the place that converted me. With a long list of specialty rolls, sashimi and plates from the grill, there’s something for everyone. I last visited for takeout, and Nara passed the test again. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Fans of sushi won't be disappointed with this Colorado Springs eatery
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
