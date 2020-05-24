The saga of America’s most famous and controversial cyclist will take center stage Sunday night in the latest documentary from ESPN’s “30-for-30” series. The four-hour piece spread over two weeks delves into the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong. “Armstrong, along with a collection of family, teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga,” a press release from ESPN stated.— Nathan Van Dyne, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: ESPN to explore Lance Armstrong saga in 30-for-30 documentary series
Nathan Van Dyne
Features Editor
Editor of the daily Life sections and GO! entertainment weekend magazine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments