Lance Armstrong

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Lance Armstrong pauses during an interview in Austin, Texas. Lance Armstrong met in May with the panel investigating cycling’s doping past in a meeting set up by the cyclist who was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life over his use of performance-enhancing drugs. Armstrong attorney Elliot Peters declined to reveal specifics of what was discussed in the seven-hour meeting on May 22 at a hotel outside Dulles Airport in Washington. Peters told The Associated Press on Thursday, July 17, 2014 that “Lance answered all their questions.” (AP Photo/Thao Nguyen, File)

 Thao Nguyen

The saga of America’s most famous and controversial cyclist will take center stage Sunday night in the latest documentary from ESPN’s “30-for-30” series. The four-hour piece spread over two weeks delves into the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong. “Armstrong, along with a collection of family, teammates, friends, rivals, and journalists, all reflect on his story, creating a fascinating character study, capturing a unique chapter of sports history, and insisting the audience make its own interpretations about the many different sides of a complex saga,” a press release from ESPN stated.— Nathan Van Dyne, The Gazette

