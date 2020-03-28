Denver Sie art cinema center is closed but creatively trying to outlast COVID-19 by taking programs into homes. Go to @thedenverfilm on Facebook or Instagram for a daily Sie for Yourself critic’s choice to be streamed. Then, on Fridays, $12 screenings of new big screen films on the artsy cinematheque’s season schedule to come. denverfilm.org — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Denver Sie art cinema moves into living rooms to survive
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
