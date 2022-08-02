Dawes

Courtesy of C-Ville Weekly Virtual Home Sets presents folk rock band Dawes at 7 p.m. Friday.

Quit your doomscrolling — surfing the bad news on the web — and tune into "Misadventures of Doomscroller." It's the new album from Dawes. The band breaks the Americana mold for more jamming. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

