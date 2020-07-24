Life is a bowl of cherries — and with Northwest-grown ruby globes flooding produce sections, it’s time to stock up. Prices are low, so put a few Ziplock bags in the freezer for future snacking. Its easy! Visit tinyurl.com/y8k3mjua — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Crazy for cherries
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
