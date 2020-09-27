Maybe you’ve heard “Kelsea,” the album by country music singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini. You’ll also want to listen to her latest album, “Ballerini,” where she reimagines each song on “Kelsea” with a stripped-down feeling. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Country artist Kelsea Ballerini offers new twists on familiar songs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
