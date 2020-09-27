Evolution of Kelsea Ballerini an intriguing lesson for country music

Kelsea Ballerini performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Daytime Village on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

 John Salangsang

Maybe you’ve heard “Kelsea,” the album by country music singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini. You’ll also want to listen to her latest album, “Ballerini,” where she reimagines each song on “Kelsea” with a stripped-down feeling. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

