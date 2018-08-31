TV tonight
Over the years, Tom Clancy’s butt-kicking American hero “Jack Ryan” has been portrayed by various actors on the big screen, but John Krasinski (“The Office”) is the first guy to step into the role for TV. In this amped-up, modern-day prequel, Ryan is a lowly CIA analyst who unexpectedly gets thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. Amazon Prime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
You know a comedian is talented when he can turn a personal tragedy into a joke. This is exactly what Jim Gaffigan did in his recent comedy special, “Noble Ape.” Gaffigan, who became well-known for his Hot Pockets jabs, still keeps his material rated PG. As expected, a lot of cracks are about being a dad and his obsession with food. But the segment in which he discusses how his family dealt with his wife’s brain tumor diagnosis was funny and inspirational. Finding a way to laugh at cancer makes Gaffigan even more likable. “Noble Ape” is available on iTunes, Amazon and on demand.