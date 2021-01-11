Marc Maron, comedian, writer and host of podcast "WTF with Marc Maron," lost his partner, director Lynn Shelton, in May. Since then he's taken to Instagram Live most mornings to grieve his unexpected loss and also to go about his day, making coffee, playing records and talking to his chatty black cat. He's a good morning companion, often delving into more profound topics and giving what sometimes feels like an off-the-cuff stand-up routine. Search instagram.com for marcmaron. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Comedian Marc Maron welcomes viewers into morning routine on Instagram Live
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
