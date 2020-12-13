Step inside Burrowing Owl, 1791 S. 8th St., and you’ll feel as if you’ve entered a treehouseor your grandpa’s basement. The cozy nook specializes in comfort vegan grub, hearty iterations of mac and cheese and sloppy joes. If not a cocktail in a jar, pick from an endless collection of craft beercans. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

