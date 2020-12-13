Step inside Burrowing Owl, 1791 S. 8th St., and you’ll feel as if you’ve entered a treehouseor your grandpa’s basement. The cozy nook specializes in comfort vegan grub, hearty iterations of mac and cheese and sloppy joes. If not a cocktail in a jar, pick from an endless collection of craft beercans. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Colorado Springs eatery serves up hearty comfort grub
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments