Folks don’t need as many stamps for letters now, but a new one has a special connection: the Colorado hairstreak butterfly, our state insect. Sold at the Post Office or usps.com. Eighth in a butterfly series. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Colorado butterfly on a new USPS stamp
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
