Got a special someone you’d like to show some love? Order super moist and buttery Celebration Butter Cake kit from California Pizza Kitchen. Details: 260-8054, facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. – Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Celebrate with butter cake kit
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments