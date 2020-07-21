Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.