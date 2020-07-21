A good documentary catches you by surprise and keeps you captivated. That’s 2020’s “The Painter and the Thief,” streaming on Hulu. A Czech artist’s works are stolen by a drug-addicted Norwegian. An unlikely bond follows as the two face their demons together. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Bond between painter, thief the subject of new documentary on Hulu
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
