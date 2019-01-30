TV tonight
Season five of “Vikings” comes to an end with — what else? — a huge battle. This time it’s brother vs. brother as Bjorn faces off against Ivar for the title of king. 7 p.m., History
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Nobodies do all the talking in “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man.” The comedian proves elusive, the documentarian struggling to get him on the secret 1-800 number by which he is reached. Nonetheless, the movie is a total joy. Recollections and footage reveal Murray at a college house party washing dishes; at another stranger’s party playing tambourine; at a bar pouring shots; in a cab reversing roles with the driver. The result is a life-affirming message. Streaming on Netflix.