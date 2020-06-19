Know what dad wants in his martini? Blue cheese stuffed olives by Tasso’s Greek Olives. Their Private Selection jars have huge olives stuffed with blue cheese and cream cheese. The perfect marriage for gin. Go big. Serve three. Get’m at King Soopers.
Pikes Pick: Awesome olives
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments