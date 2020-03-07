Claim a flower bed in the city’s Springs in Bloom. At street corners, on medians, in special areas, almost 50 flowering areas available to volunteers; the city provides more than 46,000 plants. The program’s champion: Centennial Order of the Eastern Star, maintaining the flowers at Cascade and Willamette avenues since 2004. For more: coloradosprings.gov/springsinbloom. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Adopt a city flower garden of your own this spring
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
