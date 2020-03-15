I’m veryinterested in the creative process. Writers, artists, actors, you name it. How do they do what they do? “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is a series that feature famousactors interviewing each other about exactly that. Check out perennial favorite Tom Hanks interviewing Renee Zellweger about her role as Judy Garland in “Judy.” And then Zellweger turns it around, and interviews Hanks about his portrayal of Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”Find the series online at pbssocal.org/programs/variety-studio.
Pikes Pick: 'Actors on Actors' dives into creative process
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
