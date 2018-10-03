TV tonight On the season two premiere of “SEAL Team,” Jason and the Bravo Team head to the Gulf of Guinea to rescue American hostages after an oil platform is overtaken by armed militants. 8 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
As if you needed a reason to head south toward Santa Fe, here it is: the 25th annual Abiquiu Studio Tour featuring more than 60 artists. Abiquiu is about 50 miles north of Santa Fe, which makes it a perfect spot to stop and warm up your inner art lover before you land in the City Different (Santa Fe’s official nickname). The self-guided tour is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and transports you through the Abiquiu Village and surrounding valley. You can stop along the way at Ghost Ranch, where famed painter Georgia O’Keeffe made her home and created her iconic works. abiquiustudiotour.org.