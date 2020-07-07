A Sunday custom of mine is sitting down with the Sunday Long Read. It’s a newsletter compiling some of the best journalism that hits the web each week. Whether it’s politics, sports, science or a bizarre tale, you’re bound to find something of interest. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: A one-stop shop for good reads every week
