Looking for a way to have deeper, more meaningful conversations with people in your life? Check out “We’re Not Really Strangers,” described as a “purpose driven card game and movement.” The stack of questions will get you talking and thinking. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: A card game to start good conversations
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
