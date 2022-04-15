Visitors explore the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center on top of the 14,115-foot mountain in

June

on the opening day of the 38,000-square-foot complex. Crews are still working on some detail work, landscaping and the new parking lot. The $65 million project took three years. The summit has limited parking for disabled parking permitted vehicles and families with children in car seats. Other visitors will be shuttled from Devil’s Playground on school buses until the parking lot is finished. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 30

.