Starting in May, people will be required to reserve a time slot to gain entrance to the parking lot at the summit of Pikes Peak, officials announced on the city of Colorado Springs' web site.
The timed entry reservation system launches May 1 and reservations will be required starting May 27, according to the site. The goal of the change is to provide a more enjoyable experience for visitors by ensuring ample parking at the summit. City spokesperson Vanessa Zink said there will be a formal announcement, detailing the system on April 27.
Zink said reservations are only required for those looking to visit the summit of Pikes Peak. She cited higher visitation numbers year over year, limited parking space and visitors enjoying the summit for longer periods of time due to the new facilities as reasons behind the change.
Visitors will have a two-hour window to reach the summit after the start of their reservation, Zink said.
While reservations will be required for the parking lot at the summit, entrance to the Summit Visitor's Center will not require a reservation.
Currently, uphill gates open at Pikes Peak at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Downhill gates close at 5 p.m. while the Pikes Peak summit closes at 4 p.m. These are the Peaks winter hours. Beginning Memorial Day, uphill gates will open at 8 a.m., Zink said.