Add a duck to the ubber ducky races at the RiverFest in Ridgway
Spend a day relaxing at the RiverFest, June 24 in Ridgway. Enjoy live music, boat races, marketplace, rubber ducky races and more. Information at ridgwayriverfest.org. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette
