Denver Brass5 performs at Cherokee Ranch & Castle
Celebrate St. Patrick's weekend with Denver Brass5 and Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums, 7:30 p.m. March 18, 2 p.m. March 19 at Cherokee Ranch & Castle in Sedalia. Tickets are $67.50-$75 at cherokeeranch.org. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette
