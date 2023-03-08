Denver Brass5

Celebrate St. Patrick's weekend with Denver Brass5 and Celtic Colorado Pipes & Drums, 7:30 p.m. March 18, 2 p.m. March 19 at Cherokee Ranch & Castle in Sedalia. Tickets are $67.50-$75 at cherokeeranch.org. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette

