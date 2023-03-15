"1776"

Musical "1776" coming to Buell Theater in Denver

 denvercenter.org

Enjoy a tune-filled and witty musical about a pivotal movement in American history with the production of "1776," March 21-April 2 at Buell Theatre, Denver. Tickets $35 and up at denvercenter.org/tickets-events. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette

