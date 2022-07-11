A man attempting to push a peanut to Pikes Peak’s summit with his nose has about 10 miles to go to reach his goal, according to a tracker on the city of Manitou Springs' website.

Using an undisclosed apparatus, Salem has trekked 3 miles up the steep slopes, according to the tracker. Because of the heat, he is reportedly resting during daylight hours and moving during the evening and early morning when it’s cooler, according to the website update.

If he makes it to the summit, Salem will be the fourth person to achieve the feat and the first to do it in the 21st century. The first to do it was Bill Williams, who pushed the peanut up America’s Mountain in 1929 to win a $500 bet. Adjusting for inflation, $500 back then would be equivalent to more than $8,000 today.

Ulysses Baxter replicated the feat in 1963, using a spoon attached to his nose. The peanut he used is currently on exhibit at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center.

The last “peanut pusher” was Tom Miller, who reportedly made it to the summit in 5 days.

Manitou Springs spokesman Alex Trefry said people have been following Salem’s journey with interest since he began on Saturday. Salem hopes to reach the summit — with his legume — by July 17.

“It’s…something,” said Manitou Springs spokesman Alex Trefry. “I love it, though. It gives people someone for root for. It’s cool to see.”

