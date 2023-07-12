A rare opportunity approaches atop America's Mountain.

Starting at 4:45 a.m. July 21, drivers can pass through the Pikes Peak Highway gate and catch the sunrise at 14,115 feet in an event scheduled only six times this year.

Also that Friday, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway will offer a train ride to the summit. The trip was recently announced in part to help fund renovation of the library in Manitou, with proceeds going to the project.

Tickets, while they last, can be purchased by going to cograilway.com/ride/purchase-tickets and selecting the 4:30 a.m. departure on the calendar.

On the highway, the last entry that morning will be 6:30 a.m., ahead of the tollway's typical opening at 7:30 a.m. A timed entry permit and ticket must be bought in advance online; rates start at $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 15.

The summit visitor center is slated to be open for early birds. The lakes along the highway making up the North Slope Recreation Area will be closed.

It'll be the third sunrise opening of the year since the return of the tradition was announced in May after years on hold during construction of the new visitor center.

The openings are scheduled around special dates on the calendar. July 21 marks National Parks and Recreation Day.

The next openings are set for National Mountain Climbing Day on Aug. 1, Sept. 11 and Indigenous Peoples' Day on Oct. 9.

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is said to be considering more sunrise departures in the future.