Corn maze at Chatfield Farms

Corn maze at Chatfield Farms

 Denver Botanic Gardens

Fall is coming and so is the corn maze at Chatfield Farms in  Littleton. The 7-acre corn maze is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 30. For prices and tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette

Load comments