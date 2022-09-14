Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Corn maze at Chatfield Farms
Fall is coming and so is the corn maze at Chatfield Farms in Littleton. The 7-acre corn maze is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, through Oct. 30. For prices and tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette
