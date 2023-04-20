The city of Colorado Springs is countersuing the contractor who built the new summit complex at the top of Pikes Peak, alleging one of the state's largest general contractors performed poor-quality work on a new wastewater treatment system and parking lot at the site.

In a countersuit filed in El Paso County district court April 13, the city said since contractor GE Johnson Construction Company Inc. installed a new parking lot more than 14,000 feet at the top of America's Mountain the lot "has experienced severe undulations" because of the contractor's "failure to perform according to the contract and acceptable construction methods."

The city also claims GE Johnson built a new wastewater treatment system at the site that "does not function as specified by the contract" between both parties.

The city alleges Pikes Peak America's Mountain, a city enterprise paying for the new summit complex, asked GE Johnson on Dec. 29, 2021 to submit a "corrective action plan" within 30 days that identified why the system failed and a 120-day plan to correct it. GE Johnson did not respond to the city's request as contractually required, the countersuit claims.

"The wastewater system remains unrepaired, and with (GE Johnson) refusing to honor its warranty obligations, (Pikes Peak America's Mountain) anticipates it will have to repair the wastewater system at a substantial cost" to the city enterprise, the countersuit states.

Crews broke ground on the project around Aug. 3, 2018 and opened on June 23, 2021.

Made up of hurricane wind-tested glass and steel, the new facility is more than three times the size of the former summit house and includes a "grand staircase" with views of Mount Rosa and the sprawling Arkansas River Valley. It also boasts interactive displays, a museum, interpretive signage and an extensive walkway around the summit.

Colorado Springs' countersuit showcases an ongoing but rare dispute between the city, the general contractor, which has worked hand-in-hand with Springs officials as its built some of the area's highest-profile public and private projects since it was founded more than a half-century ago.

Its Colorado Springs projects in recent years include downtown's U.S Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Weidner Field multipurpose stadium; Ent Credit Union's north-side headquarters; the gutting and renovation of The Broadmoor hotel's Broadmoor West guest building; the 110-bed Children's Hospital Colorado; the 72-bed St. Francis-Interquest hospital scheduled to open July 11; and a 375-room hotel that's expected to debut next year as part of the Air Force Academy's new visitors center.

Colorado Springs filed its countersuit in response to a complaint GE Johnson filed March 8 in El Paso County district court. The contractor claimed the city has not paid for work its crews carried out to build the visitor center after "compensable delays outside of (GE Johnson's) responsibility or control prevented" the company from completing the project on time.

GE Johnson is suing the city to recover damages, fees "and other losses to which it is entitled," court documents state.

Colorado Springs officials said in their countersuit GE Johnson's claims "lack substantial justification" and "are frivolous and groundless." The city is also looking to recover damages and wants the contractor to pay its legal fees.

GE Johnson spokeswoman Laura Rinker said in a statement Thursday the company "is not offering comment to the ongoing litigation with the city of Colorado Springs at this time."