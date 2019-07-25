Mike Preisler, founder of A Grazing Life, kicked off the third year of his farm dinners at Frost Livestock Ranch on July 13. Each year, Preisler has built on the success of the previous year. This year, heading to Jay Frost’s ranch in Fountain gave diners a fresh experience learning about how produce is grown and livestock ethically raised on the lush grass prairies stretching out east.
Nathan Gresham, chef at The Broadmoor’s Summit restaurant, was breaking in the new griddle, grill and smoker at the outdoor kitchen. His Southern roots showed up with grilled homemade Louisiana pork boudin patties topped with remoulade sauce and pickled mustard seed. He had a hard time keeping the platter filled for the appreciative guests. That was just one of eight courses served family-style, which also included tender Frost Livestock Co. lamb and beef.
Braised beef meatballs with stone-ground grits was another popular dish at the dinner. Gresham introduced us to one of his Colorado food finds: Stone-ground flint corn grits from Ring-a-Ding Farms in Fremont County.
The dinners cost $135, which includes a tour of the ranch, a multicourse meal prepared by top-notch chefs and paired with wine, beer or spirits, and live music. An optional round-trip ride to the farm costs $20. Visit agrazinglife.com.
Hey, Babu!
Babu’s Kitchen & Bar, 915 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, is serving classic Indian and Nepali dishes. Lunch buffet costs $11.99, with hot naan refreshed regularly. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 283-3535, facebook.com/babuskitchens.
Chef changes
Here’s an update about some chef changes:
• Shyann Aguilar was promoted from sous chef to executive chef at Springs Orleans, 123 E. Pikes Peak Ave. She completed her culinary education at San Diego Culinary Institute in La Mesa, Calif. She has introduced a new menu. Details: 520-0123, springsorleans.com.
• John Dias, is the new executive chef at Bistro on 2nd, 65 Second St., Monument. He went to Pennsylvania Institute of Culinary Arts, graduating in 1998. He has worked as a chef in Los Angeles, Dallas, Copper Mountain and most recently at Red Mountain Grill in Cape Cod. He wanted to be closer to his family in Colorado Springs. Details: 481-8822, thebistro2nd.com.
A fun weekend
An Enchanted Weekend at the Garden of the Gods Resort, Wellness and Cub, 1460 Garden of the Gods Road, Aug. 15 to 17, is jam-packed with events including Chic Boutique, golf, On the Mesa and An Enchanted Evening.
On the Mesa, 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16, is a grazing dinner featuring Front Range restaurants, microbreweries, spirit purveyors and live music. Cost is $150.
The weekend wraps up with An Enchanted Evening dinner party at Kissing Camels Golf Course, 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 17. Cost is $300. Proceeds benefit Discovery Goodwill’s programs.
Visit anenchantedweekend.com.
