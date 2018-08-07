The latest Engesser to scorch the floorboards at Colorado Springs Christian is officially off the college recruiting market.
Megan Engesser, a rising senior at CSCS verbally committed to the University of Portland on Tuesday, announced via a release sent by her father and coach, Mark Engesser.
The University of Portland is a Division I program that plays in the West Coast Conference.
Megan was most recently named the Gazette Preps 3A-1A Girls' Basketball Peak Performer of the Year thanks to her impressive and consistent career in a Lions uniform.
She led the Lions to a second straight state championship game averaging 21.4 points - ranked seventh in the state. She also averaged 6.4 rebounds. 4.2 steals and 2.9 assists as a junior.
She has already reached the 1,000-point mark on her career, and enters her final varsity season with 1,420 points under her belt.
“She plays really, really hard defense, and that’s her best quality,” Mark Engesser said in March. “She will dive on the floor and rebounds amongst the big girls down there. She led us in rebounding despite being 5-9 just because she plays so hard and goes and gets the ball.”
Megan will be the third Engesser sibling to play at the college ranks. Her older brother Nate played at Denver, and Justin is heading into his sophomore season at Colorado Christian.
Palmer Ridge defensive standout chooses Colorado State
Aidan Cullen, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive end, announced Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career at Colorado State.
Cullen had been gaining interest from multiple Division I programs throughout the offseason and received offers from eight Division I programs including Northern Colorado and Air Force.
“I am very excited and proud to say I’m staying home and committing to Colorado State University,” Cullen said in a release on Twitter. “This has been a very special time in my life and I thank God for giving me these blessings.”
Cullen is the No. 16 top Colorado football recruit in Colorado, according to 247Sports.
He was a 3A-1A Gazette Preps First Team All-Star selection in 2017 after helping his team to Monument’s first ever state championship. In eight games reported on MaxPreps last year, Cullen had 34 total tackles and three sacks at defensive end. He also helped Palmer Ridge’s high-powered offense as a key member of the O-line.