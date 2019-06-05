Three Jimmy John's stores will be offering up $1 sandwiches for a few hours this Thursday.
Jimmy John's stores in Colorado Springs, Fountain and Woodland Park are taking part in "Customer Appreciation Day," according to a release sent out Tuesday.
The deal is being offered on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers will be able to choose from any classic sandwich at the following stores:
- 1353 Interquest Parkway, Colorado Springs
- 7965 Fountain Mesa Road, Fountain
- 407 E. Grace Ave., Woodland Park
The deal is only good in-store and is limited to one per person.