BASEBALL
1. Cheyenne Mountain (7-1) — The Indians have won six straight to earn the top spot in the Pikes Peak rankings, including a 17-8 win over Discovery Canyon Tuesday night. The Indians face Discovery Canyon again on Thursday as they attempt to close out the 4A/5A PPAC series sweep. Cheyenne Mountain’s only loss so far this season was to Carlsbad, a 5A squad from New Mexico.
2. Peyton (5-0) — The 2018 2A state finalists have started the season on another undefeated run, outscoring opponents 55-2 along the way. Peyton allowed two runs to Las Animas in the season opener, but neither were earned. The Panthers’ pitchers have a 0.00 ERA and have posted four straight shutouts, while the offense is running high with a .468 team batting average.
3. Palmer Ridge (9-2) — The Bears are on a seven-game winning streak including three straight shutouts, outscoring opponents 24-0. Palmer Ridge will move on to face Pikes Peak No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain next week in a 4A/5A PPAC series. Through 11 games the Bears have stolen 52 bases, nearly triple the national average, and the team averages .370 at the plate. Ace Charlie Deeds is 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA with 53 strikeouts through 26 innings.
4. St. Mary’s (6-4)
5. Air Academy (5-6)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
1. Sand Creek (7-0) — Sand Creek has won a game by 10 goals four times so far this season as it remains undefeated heading into league play. The Scorpions will face Cheyenne Mountain this week after outscoring opponents 39-1 in their last four games. Sand Creek averages 8.6 goals, led by sophomore Sydney Lasater who has 23 goals. She leads the state in points with 57.
2. Rampart (4-0) — The Rams emerge from spring break undefeated and will take on Bear Creek on the road this week. After kicking off the season with a 5-0 win, the Rams have clinched two one-goal victories, and a two-goal win over Heritage before the break. Ashleigh Decker leads Rampart with four goals, while Katlyn Rosenbaum has posted two shutouts and averages 5.5 saves in goal.
3. Falcon (4-0) — The Falcons have outscored opponents 23-2 through the first four games, and begin 5A/4A PPAC play this week against Lewis-Palmer. Falcon averages 5.5 goals, led by Isabelle Thibault who has netted six this season. Goalies Bailie Fiore and Lexi Boone split time in goal and each have a .500 GAA.
4. Discovery Canyon (3-1)
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (4-0)
Rankings are compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings, which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records through Tuesday as updated on MaxPreps.com.