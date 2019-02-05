Boys' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings, which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday.
1. Lewis-Palmer (19-0, 10-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak)
Bill Benton’s Rangers used three 30-point wins to keep a firm grasp on the top spot in the area. Lewis-Palmer climbed a spot to No. 3 in the state rankings ahead of Tuesday’s game against Discovery Canyon. Senior guard Matthew Ragsdale has scored 22 or more points in consecutive games.
2. Cheyenne Mountain (16-3, 8-2 5A/4A Pikes Peak)
After beating Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge last week, the Indians remain second in the region and sit just outside the Top 20 in the state. Cheyenne Mountain looks to stretch its win streak to five Tuesday at Sand Creek.
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (14-5, 8-0 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro)
Wins over Palmer and Rampart helped the 5A CSML leaders hold on to the No. 3 spot. Fountain-Fort Carson sits 25th in the state, just a few spots back of Cheyenne Mountain heading into Tuesday’s game against Doherty at Wasson.
4. The Vanguard School (14-2, 9-0 3A Tri-Peaks) The Coursers still haven’t lost to Colorado competition after beating Colorado Springs Christian School and Peyton last week. The win over the Lions helped Vanguard jump a spot to No. 4. Senior guard Seth Fuqua averaged 34.5 points in two wins last week.
5. Pine Creek 13-7, 4-5 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro
Vanguard’s win over CSCS helped the Eagles crack the regional rankings despite an overtime loss to Doherty on Friday. The Eagles, paced by Grant Wilkinson’s 15.6 points per game, close the regular season against Liberty, Palmer and Coronado.
Girls' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings, which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records through Monday.
1. Colorado Springs Christian (16-0, 8-0 3A Tri-Peaks)
The Lions haven’t seen a game decided by single digits all season after adding three more wins last week. CSCS looks to finish a perfect regular season against Colorado Springs School, Ellicott, La Junta and Florence. The Lions sit eighth in the state.
2. Air Academy (18-0, 10-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak)
The Kadets sit one spot behind CSCS in the state rankings at No. 9. Air Academy beat last week’s opponents — Sand Creek, Discovery Canyon and Coronado, by a combined 58 points. Air Academy gets Falcon, Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo South this week.
3. St. Mary’s (15-1, 8-1 3A Tri-Peaks)
The Pirates held on at No. 3 behind convincing victories over Manitou Springs and Lamar. The Pirates will look to end the regular season with one loss with matchups against La Junta, Palmer Ridge and Chatfield this week.
4. Mesa Ridge (16-3, 13-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro)
Big wins over Elizabeth, Mitchell and Woodland Park helped keep the Grizzlies unbeaten in league play. Junior Serin Dunne hit five 3-pointers en route to a 30-point game in Monday’s 71-39 win over Woodland Park. The Grizzlies have won 13 in a row.
5. Doherty (12-6, 8-0 5A Colorado Springs Metro)
The Spartans extended a win streak to nine with double-digit wins over Coronado and Pine Creek last week. Doherty gets Fountain-Fort Carson, the team it replaced in the No. 5 spot, on Tuesday in a meeting of the top teams in the 5A CSML.
Hockey
Info compiled using MaxPreps and Colorado Hockey Hub.
1. Doherty (13-0-2, 9-0 Apex)
The Spartans took over the top spot behind a 6-2 win over Rampart in a showdown of the top two teams in the Apex League. Doherty has won its last eight and sits No. 2 in the state.
2. Pine Creek (14-1-1, 8-1 Summit)
The Eagles beat Liberty 13-0 last week and sit in the No. 3 spot in the state. The region’s top-two teams are scheduled to meet Feb. 14.
3. Rampart (8-5-2, 5-3 Summit)
Girls' swimming and diving
The Pikes Peak region’s top time in each event, according to prepswimco.com
5A
50 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 23.28
100 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 53.03
200 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 1:53.7
500 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 5:14.59
100 back - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 54.14
100 butterfly - Ana Rojas, Doherty, 56.57
100 breaststroke - Katelyn McClelland, Lewis-Palmer, 1:05.26
1-meter dive - Ashlyn Foster, Lewis-Palmer, 488.1
200 medley relay - Lewis-Palmer, 1:47.72
200 free relay - Lewis-Palmer, 1:39.61
400 free relay - Lewis-Palmer, 3:40.82
4A
50 free - Lindsey Immel, Rampart, 24.08
100 free - Edenna Chen, Rampart, 52.7
200 free - Frances Hayward, Cheyenne Mountain, 1:55.55
500 free - Frances Hayward, Cheyenne Mountain, 5:10.01
100 back - Claire Timson, Rampart, 55.38
100 butterfly - Harper Lehman, Cheyenne Mountain, 57.99
100 breaststroke - Edenna Chen, Rampart, 1:03.51
200 individual medley - Harper Lehman, Cheyenne Mountain, 2:08.01
1-meter dive - Gabrielle Peltier, Rampart, 523.55
200 medley relay - Rampart, 1:45.16
200 free relay - Rampart, 1:37.71
400 free relay - Rampart, 3:37.44
3A
50 free - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 24.25
100 free - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 53.43
200 free - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 2:00.26
500 free - Ava Giesbrecht, Discovery Canyon, 5:22.84
100 back - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 59.76
100 butterfly - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 1:01.68
100 breast - Sydney Dolloff-Holt, Manitou Springs, 1:06.47
200 individual medley - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 2:11.31
1-meter dive - Rachel Alexander, Discovery Canyon, 416.1
200 medley relay - Manitou Springs, 1:53.51
200 free relay - Manitou Springs, 1:45.27
400 free relay - Discovery Canyon, 3:57.85
Wrestling
The Pikes Peak region's top wrestler in each weight class, according to On The Mat rankings as of Thursday.
5A
106 - Andrew Peltier, Rampart
113 - Michael Robles, Doherty
126 - Taylor Vasquez, F-FC
132 - Billy Hudson, Pine Creek
138 - Ben Bancroft, Rampart
145 - Khalid Peters, F-FC
152 - Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty
160 - Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek
182 - Logan Maslanik, Doherty
195 - Jared Field, Pine Creek
285 - Jackson Webber, Doherty
4A
106 - Avelino Mota, Widefield
113 - Richard Ortiz, Mitchell
120 - James Brown, Falcon
126 - Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon
132 - Angel Flores, Coronado
138 - Cole Stephenson, Lewis-Palmer
145 - Kevin Hooks, Cheyenne Mountain
152 - Zeke Terrazas, Coronado
160 - KJ Kearns, Coronado
170 - Shae Jackson, Widefield
182 - Brady Badwound, Air Academy
195 - Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge
220 - Gage Pruitt, Canon City
285 - Dominic Knost, Lewis-Palmer
3A
106 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
113 - Kris Kramer, Elizabeth
120 - Cesar Sanchez, Manitou Springs
132 - Colton Simonis, Woodland Park
138 - Brad Conlin, Woodland Park
145 - Jacob McCarley, Manitou Springs
152 - Jacob Lewey, Colorado Springs Christian
160 - Cole Gray, Woodland Park
170 - Jacob Garner, Woodland Park
182 - Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy
195 - Abe Leonard, Elizabeth
220 - Atsamaz Pliev, Sierra
285 - Hunter Gilpin, Manitou Springs
2A
120 - Robby Warkentine, Peyton
132 - William Wood, Ellicott
138 - Colton Murray, Peyton
220 - Braydn Cowen, Ellicott