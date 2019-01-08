PREP BASKETBALL
Vanguard sophomore Lilly Brenner (3) defends as St. Mary's junior Paige Indovina (10) looks to pass the ball in the third quarter. The St. Mary's Pirates defeated the Vanguard Coursers 75-26 in girls' basketball on Friday, January 4, 2019 at The Vanguard School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing

 Isaiah J. Downing
Boys' basketball

Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday.

1. Lewis-Palmer (9-0, 1-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) Last week the Rangers played host, downing Chaparral 71-59 — led by Joel Scott’s 20 points and nine rebounds — and blowing out Falcon 73-36. Matthew Ragsdale paced Lewis-Palmer that time around with 17 points. The Rangers welcome 4A/5A Pikes Peak foes Vista Ridge (1-0) and Sand Creek (0-1) to their gym this week.

2. Pine Creek (7-1, 1-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) The Eagles went on the road to beat Palmer 67-57, then absorbed their first loss of the season against Fountain-Fort Carson, 69-60, in spite of Peyton Westfall’s 17 points. Pine Creek has a busy week ahead with Doherty visiting Tuesday, then a full slate at the Rampart Tournament.

3. Cheyenne Mountain (8-2, 0-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) The beginning of conference play wasn’t kind to the Indians, who fell 72-65 at Vista Ridge. The team will have several chances to recover at home this week against Discovery Canyon, Palmer Ridge and Sand Creek.

4. The Vanguard School (6-2, 3-0 3A Tri-Peaks)

5. Colorado Springs Christian (6-2, 0-1 3A Tri-Peaks)

Girls' basketball

Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday, Jan. 7.

1. St. Mary’s (7-0, 2-0 3A Tri-Peaks) The Pirates beat The Vanguard School, 75-26, and Trinidad 78-41 to remain undefeated. Josephine Howery put up an eye-catching 26 and 32 points, respectively. A game at Pueblo East is all that’s on tap for St. Mary’s this week.

2. Air Academy (8-0, 1-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) With both Kylee Blacksten and Liza Louthan in double digits, the Kadets took out Palmer Ridge, 60-20, and will travel to Sand Creek before hosting Falcon this week.

3. Colorado Springs Christian (7-0, 1-0 3A Tri-Peaks) A quiet week for the Lions, who dominated Lamar 77-26. CSCS has games against Thomas Jefferson, Salida and Manitou Springs coming up. CSCS was recently ranked atop Class 3A in the CHSAA girls' basketball rankings, but due to a slightly lower strength of schedule rating than St. Mary's and Air Academy, MaxPreps ranks the Lions third among Pikes Peak region teams. The three are ranked 7th, 8th and 9th in the state, respectively.

4. Fountain-Fort Carson (7-1, 1-0 4A/5A Colorado Springs Metro)

5. Mesa Ridge (6-3, 3-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro)

Hockey

Info compiled using MaxPreps and Colorado Hockey Hub.

1. Pine Creek (9-1-1, 5-1 Summit) The Eagles stayed hot, dispatching Coronado 10-1 and Colorado Academy 6-0 before defeating Woodland Park 9-1 on Monday. Alexander Brooks leads the Eagles in goals, assists and points (11 goals, 17 assists). Pine Creek will play at Air Academy on Friday.

2. Doherty (6-0-2, 4-0 Apex)

3. Lewis-Palmer (4-4-1, 3-1 Summit)

Wrestling

The Pikes Peak region's top wrestler in each weight class, according to On The Mat rankings.

3A

106 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park

113 - Zach Dooley, Woodland Park

120 - Kris Kramer, Elizabeth

132 - Will Erzen, Elizabeth

138 - Brad Conlin, Woodland Park

145 - Brewer Wiinkle, Elizabeth

152 - Jake Hamilton, C. Springs Christian

160 - Cole Gray, Woodland Park

170 - Jacob Garner, Woodland Park

182 - Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy

195 - Abe Leonard, Elizabeth

220 - Gage Daughenbaugh, Elizabeth

185 - Hunter Gilpin, Manitou Springs

4A

106 - Avelino Niota, Widefield

113 - Jeff Strickenberger, Discovery Canyon

120 - Zeon Ortega, Canon City

126 - Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon

132 - Angel Flores, Coronado

138 - Clint Brown, Falcon

145 - Rudy Juvers, Cheyenne Mountain

152 - Kevin Hooks, Cheyenne Mountain

160 - KJ Kearns, Coronado

170 - Ron Salazar, Vista Ridge

182 - Nick Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain

195 - Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge

220 - Gage Pruitt, Canon City

285 - Nate Mesa, Harrison

5A

106 - Andrew Peltier, Rampart

120 - Dominic Hargrove, Rampart

132 - Taylor Vasquez, F-FC

138 - Daniel Joey Shaw, Doherty

145 - Jace Graves, Pine Creek

152 - Landon Suter, Pine Creek

160 - Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek

170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek

182 - Logan Maslanik, Doherty

195 - Jared Field, Pine Creek

285 - Jackson Webber, Doherty

Editor's note: Girls' swimming will be added in next week's round of Pikes Peak rankings once the latest polls are released.

