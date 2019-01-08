Boys' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday.
1. Lewis-Palmer (9-0, 1-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) Last week the Rangers played host, downing Chaparral 71-59 — led by Joel Scott’s 20 points and nine rebounds — and blowing out Falcon 73-36. Matthew Ragsdale paced Lewis-Palmer that time around with 17 points. The Rangers welcome 4A/5A Pikes Peak foes Vista Ridge (1-0) and Sand Creek (0-1) to their gym this week.
2. Pine Creek (7-1, 1-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) The Eagles went on the road to beat Palmer 67-57, then absorbed their first loss of the season against Fountain-Fort Carson, 69-60, in spite of Peyton Westfall’s 17 points. Pine Creek has a busy week ahead with Doherty visiting Tuesday, then a full slate at the Rampart Tournament.
3. Cheyenne Mountain (8-2, 0-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) The beginning of conference play wasn’t kind to the Indians, who fell 72-65 at Vista Ridge. The team will have several chances to recover at home this week against Discovery Canyon, Palmer Ridge and Sand Creek.
4. The Vanguard School (6-2, 3-0 3A Tri-Peaks)
5. Colorado Springs Christian (6-2, 0-1 3A Tri-Peaks)
Girls' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday, Jan. 7.
1. St. Mary’s (7-0, 2-0 3A Tri-Peaks) The Pirates beat The Vanguard School, 75-26, and Trinidad 78-41 to remain undefeated. Josephine Howery put up an eye-catching 26 and 32 points, respectively. A game at Pueblo East is all that’s on tap for St. Mary’s this week.
2. Air Academy (8-0, 1-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) With both Kylee Blacksten and Liza Louthan in double digits, the Kadets took out Palmer Ridge, 60-20, and will travel to Sand Creek before hosting Falcon this week.
3. Colorado Springs Christian (7-0, 1-0 3A Tri-Peaks) A quiet week for the Lions, who dominated Lamar 77-26. CSCS has games against Thomas Jefferson, Salida and Manitou Springs coming up. CSCS was recently ranked atop Class 3A in the CHSAA girls' basketball rankings, but due to a slightly lower strength of schedule rating than St. Mary's and Air Academy, MaxPreps ranks the Lions third among Pikes Peak region teams. The three are ranked 7th, 8th and 9th in the state, respectively.
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (7-1, 1-0 4A/5A Colorado Springs Metro)
5. Mesa Ridge (6-3, 3-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro)
Hockey
Info compiled using MaxPreps and Colorado Hockey Hub.
1. Pine Creek (9-1-1, 5-1 Summit) The Eagles stayed hot, dispatching Coronado 10-1 and Colorado Academy 6-0 before defeating Woodland Park 9-1 on Monday. Alexander Brooks leads the Eagles in goals, assists and points (11 goals, 17 assists). Pine Creek will play at Air Academy on Friday.
2. Doherty (6-0-2, 4-0 Apex)
3. Lewis-Palmer (4-4-1, 3-1 Summit)
Wrestling
The Pikes Peak region's top wrestler in each weight class, according to On The Mat rankings.
3A
106 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
113 - Zach Dooley, Woodland Park
120 - Kris Kramer, Elizabeth
132 - Will Erzen, Elizabeth
138 - Brad Conlin, Woodland Park
145 - Brewer Wiinkle, Elizabeth
152 - Jake Hamilton, C. Springs Christian
160 - Cole Gray, Woodland Park
170 - Jacob Garner, Woodland Park
182 - Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy
195 - Abe Leonard, Elizabeth
220 - Gage Daughenbaugh, Elizabeth
185 - Hunter Gilpin, Manitou Springs
4A
106 - Avelino Niota, Widefield
113 - Jeff Strickenberger, Discovery Canyon
120 - Zeon Ortega, Canon City
126 - Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon
132 - Angel Flores, Coronado
138 - Clint Brown, Falcon
145 - Rudy Juvers, Cheyenne Mountain
152 - Kevin Hooks, Cheyenne Mountain
160 - KJ Kearns, Coronado
170 - Ron Salazar, Vista Ridge
182 - Nick Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain
195 - Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge
220 - Gage Pruitt, Canon City
285 - Nate Mesa, Harrison
5A
106 - Andrew Peltier, Rampart
120 - Dominic Hargrove, Rampart
132 - Taylor Vasquez, F-FC
138 - Daniel Joey Shaw, Doherty
145 - Jace Graves, Pine Creek
152 - Landon Suter, Pine Creek
160 - Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek
182 - Logan Maslanik, Doherty
195 - Jared Field, Pine Creek
285 - Jackson Webber, Doherty
Editor's note: Girls' swimming will be added in next week's round of Pikes Peak rankings once the latest polls are released.