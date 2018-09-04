The Pikes Peak rankings are compiled using the MaxPreps rankings algorithm that analyzes record, "quality wins" and strength of schedule to rank teams.
Football teams must have played at least two games, and all other teams must have played at least four games or matches to be included in the rankings.
Records reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update at noon Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
- Pine Creek (2-0): After a triumphant win over Palmer Ridge in Week 1, the Eagles traveled to New Mexico to defeat a Class 6A program Rio Rancho 45-23. Pine Creek will face 5A Doherty this week.
- Palmer Ridge (1-1): The reigning 3A state champs fell to Pine Creek 27-12 in Week 1, but got back on the horse and racked up 70 points in a 70-35 win over Canon City on Thursday. The Bears have another test in Week 3 as they host Pueblo East, which has outscored opponents 89-34 through two games.
- Discovery Canyon (2-0): The Thunder opened its season with a booming win over Class 4A Mountain View before defeating Roosevelt in a smooth 31-8 win last week. In Week 3 Discovery Canyon will meet last year’s 4A state champion, Pueblo South. Now playing in 3A, the South Colts are 0-2.
- Fountain-Fort Carson (1-1): Fountain-Fort Carson opened its season with a win over Horizon, and quickly moved on to put pressure on one of the state’s top 5A programs, Eaglecrest before falling to the Raptors. This week the Trojans will host undefeated Columbine.
- Rampart (1-1): After two high-scoring affairs to kick off the season, Rampart will travel to Centaurus to take on Monarch. The Coyotes opened their season in Florida, claiming a two-point win over Dixie Hollins in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rams have scored no fewer than 42 points through its first two weeks of the season.
On the cusp: Doherty (0-2) - Doherty is fresh off a triple-overtime loss to Mullen, but despite its 0-2 start, the Spartans boast one of the highest strength of schedule rankings in the state at 27.4, boosting their rankings. Only Pine Creek (27.6), Fairview (30.1), Valor Christian (36.2) and Cherry Creek (41.1) have higher strength of schedule ratings.
SOFTBALL
- Rampart (5-2)
- Vista Ridge (4-3)
- Falcon (5-4)
- Pine Creek (4-5)
- Discovery Canyon (3-6)
On the cusp: St. Mary’s (8-2) — Despite having the best record of softball teams in the Pikes Peak region, the Pirates are ranked at No. 81 in the state thanks to a weak strength of schedule (-11.3). St. Mary’s, however, has won seven straight games.
VOLLEYBALL
- James Irwin (4-1)
- Pine Creek (3-3)
- Pikes Peak Christian (3-1)
- Peyton (4-3)
- Calhan (3-3)
On the cusp: Palmer (3-4)
BOYS’ SOCCER
- St. Mary’s (1-2-1)
- Sand Creek (2-2)
- Mesa Ridge (1-2-1)
- Elizabeth (1-4)