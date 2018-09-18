FOOTBALL
- Pine Creek (3-1): The Eagles remained the top-ranked team in the Pikes Peak region despite last week’s 28-7 loss to Valor Christian - the second-ranked team in the state per MaxPreps. Max Lofy scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown on an 80-yard kickoff return. Todd Miller’s team will look to start a new win streak Friday against Pueblo West.
- Discovery Canyon (4-0): The Thunder ground game kept booming, in Friday’s 52-34 win over Holy Family. Discovery Canyon junior Marshall Pike carried 35 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Zack Anderson passed for nearly 100 yards and a score and rushed 13 times for 75 yards are two more scores. Shawn Mitchell’s squad has a big test coming up Friday with 3A power Pueblo East heading north.
- Palmer Ridge (2-2): As lopsided as Friday’s 63-0 win over Sand Creek was, it wasn’t enough to keep the Bears second in the region in MaxPreps’ system. After a rough game against Pueblo East, Bears quarterback Ty Evans was about as efficient as could be against the Scorpions, completing 7 of 9 passes for 208 yards and four scores, each to a different receiver. Palmer Ridge could coast again Friday with an 0-3 Pueblo South team headed to Monument.
- Rampart (3-1): Rob Royer’s squad avoided a second loss this season behind a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave the Rams a six-point win over Bear Creek. Chris Yoo paced the Rampart run game, carrying 20 times for just over 100 yards with three scores. Rampart hosts a 1-2 Vista Ridge program on Friday.
- Fountain-Fort Carson (1-3): Consecutive losses to Top 10 teams in the state have kept the Trojans in the area’s Top 5 despite a losing record. After scoring a combined 13 points over the last two weeks, the Trojans’ offense will look to get back on track Friday at Overland, another team with a 1-3 record.
On the cusp: Harrison (3-0): The Panthers’ unbeaten spot has them right behind F-FC in the state rankings. Something will have to give Friday as Harrison and dual-threat quarterback Orlando Westbrook host another 3-0 program in Pueblo Central.
Softball
- Vista Ridge 8-6: Brent Mrofcza’s Wolves have run four straight to surge atop the Pikes Peak region.
- Discovery Canyon 8-6
- Rampart 9-5
- Pine Creek 8-7
- Mesa Ridge 12-6
On the cusp: Elizabeth (7-8)
Volleyball
- Lewis-Palmer 7-1
- Palmer Ridge 7-2
- Discovery Canyon 8-1
- Manitou Springs 8-1
- Colorado Springs Christian 6-1: Sweeps of Florence and Ellicott helped the Lions jump a still unbeaten Woodland Park squad for the final spot in the area’s top five.
On the cusp: Woodland Park 5-0
Boys’ soccer
- Rampart 4-0: An 8-0 win over Pomona and a 25-2 goal differential helped the Rams jump to the top of the region and third in the state heading into Tuesday’s game at Cheyenne Mountain.
- Air Academy 6-1
- Atlas Prep 5-0: The Gryphons conceded their first goal of the season in a 3-1 win over Middle Park and figure to get a boost in strength of schedule following a game with Sand Creek.
- Discovery Canyon 6-0
- James Irwin 5-0
On the cusp: Cheyenne Mountain 3-2-1
The Pikes Peak rankings are compiled using the MaxPreps rankings algorithm that analyzes record, “quality wins” and strength of schedule to rank teams.
Records reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update at noon Tuesday.