FOOTBALL
Pine Creek (8-1): The Eagles continued their firm grasp on the top spot in the area rankings and moved up to No. 8 in the state following last week’s 47-14 win over Grand Junction Central. The Eagles have scored at least 44 points in three consecutive wins ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale against Vista Ridge (5-4).
Palmer Ridge (7-2): A win streak sitting at six games ahead of Friday’s visit from Discovery Canyon saw the Bears surge to No. 2 in the area and No. 16 in the state.
Discovery Canyon (8-1): The Thunder’s unbeaten season came to an end on Oct. 20 against Lewis-Palmer, but Friday’s game at Palmer Ridge should provide a chance to get back to No. 2 in the area. The Thunder are the last area team in the state’s Top 25 at No. 24.
Rampart: The Rams are up to No. 4 after beating Air Academy on Friday. Rampart (7-2) plays at Pueblo West for a Pikes Peak Conference championship Friday.
Harrison: Friday’s meeting with Mitchell is the only thing standing between Al Melo’s Panthers and a perfect regular season.
On the cusp: The Peyton Panthers finished the regular season 9-0 after beating Trinidad 47-0 last week.
VOLLEYBALL
LEWIS-PALMER (22-1): The Rangers not only atop the region but MaxPreps’ state rankings as well with the defending Class 4A champions riding a 21-game win streak into regionals.
Discovery Canyon (21-2): The Thunder sit at 10th in the state with a regional tournament coming to Discovery Canyon this weekend.
Palmer Ridge 16-7
Rampart (16-7): The Rams closed the regular season with losses to Chaparral and Valor Christian, two teams in the state’s top four.
Colorado Springs Christian 19-4: The Lions closed the regular season with a 12-0 record in the Tri-Peaks League.
On the Cusp: Manitou Springs (18-4)
The Pikes Peak rankings are compiled using the MaxPreps rankings algorithm that analyzes record, “quality wins” and strength of schedule to rank teams. Records reflect the most recent noon Tuesday MaxPreps ranking update.