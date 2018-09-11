The Pikes Peak rankings are compiled using the MaxPreps rankings algorithm that analyzes record, ‘quality wins’ and strength of schedule to rank teams.
Football teams must have played at least two games, and all other teams must have played at least four games or matches to be included in the rankings.
Records reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at noon.
FOOTBALL
- Pine Creek (3-0): Pine Creek continued its dominant season with a 44-13 win over Doherty last week, and will look to make a jump in the state rankings by traveling to No. 2 Valor this Friday. Under first-year coach Ed McCaffrey the Eagles are 3-0 and have allowed just two touchdowns. Pine Creek has outscored opponents 116-48.
- Palmer Ridge (1-2): After a dominant win in Week 2 over Canon City, Palmer Ridge faced arguably its biggest test in Class 3A, falling to the Pueblo East Eagles 28-21. This week the Bears will travel to 0-2 Sand Creek, which they defeated last year 49-3.
- Discovery Canyon (3-0): Discovery Canyon is fresh off a thrilling overtime victory over last year’s Class 4A state champion, Pueblo South, taking down the Colts 42-41 thanks to a gutsy call to go for a two-point conversion in overtime. This week the Thunder will travel to Holy Family, which is also undefeated and ranked just two spots from Discovery Canyon in Class 3A.
- Rampart (2-1): Rampart made the jump this week from No. 5 to No. 4 in the Pikes Peak region after a big win over Monarch, a team the Rams also saw in last year’s Class 4A playoffs. Rampart will face 0-3 Bear Creek on Thursday.
- Fountain-Fort Carson (1-2): A two-game skid pushes the Trojans down to No. 5. And unfortunately the road does not get any easier for Fountain-Fort Carson as it faces Class 5A No. 6 Grandview on the road this Friday.
On the cusp: Doherty (0-3) - Despite being winless, Doherty’s ambitious schedule keeps the team in the hunt in the Pikes Peak region rankings. The Spartans have faced the No. 1 team in 5A, and the No. 2 team in 4A just last week - Pine Creek. Doherty will have another tough test this week as the team travels to face Fairview.
SOFTBALL
- Rampart (8-4-1)
- Pine Creek (7-5-1)
- Mesa Ridge (10-5)
- Discovery Canyon (5-6)
- Falcon (10-7)
On the cusp: Vista Ridge (4-6)
VOLLEYBALL
- Lewis-Palmer (6-1)
- Palmer Ridge (5-2)
- Discovery Canyon (7-1)
- Manitou Springs (6-1)
- Woodland Park (4-0)
On the cusp: Colorado Springs Christian (4-1)
BOYS’ SOCCER
- Air Academy (4-1)
- Discovery Canyon (4-0)
- James Irwin (4-0)
- The Classical Academy (3-1)
- Pine Creek (2-2-1)
On the cusp: Lewis-Palmer (2-2)