Boys' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings, which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday.
1. Lewis-Palmer (16-0, 8-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) The Rangers are at No. 4 in the state rankings and top the list of area teams after beating Cheyenne Mountain and Falcon by a combined 72 points last week. Seniors Joel Scott and Matthew Ragsdale lead the way, averaging 19.1 and 16.5 points, respectively, ahead of Tuesday’s game with Vista Ridge.
2. Cheyenne Mountain (14-3, 6-2 5A/4A Pikes Peak) The Indians bounced back from a lopsided loss to Lewis-Palmer with double-digit wins over Vista Ridge and Falcon to hold on to the No. 2 spot, according to MaxPreps. Javonte Johnson takes averages of 24.3 points and 9.5 rebounds into Tuesday’s game with Discovery Canyon.
3. Fountain-Fort Carson (12-5, 6-0 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) The Trojans beat Liberty by 16 before dropping Pine Creek 50-43 to take the Eagles’ spot at No. 3 in the region. Junior Keyshawn Maltbia (17.9 points per game, 6.5 rebounds) and senior Rashon Barron (10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) lead F-FC into Friday’s league game against Palmer.
4. Colorado Springs Christian (11-2, 5-1) The Lions have won five straight, most recently an overtime win over St. Mary’s, to climb into the top 5. A test against The Vanguard School comes Tuesday night. CSCS boasts three players averaging more than a dozen points in Brandon Pitt (19.1), Kolby Walker (17.2) and Caleb Stockton (13.8).
5. The Vanguard School (12-2, 8-0 3A Tri-Peaks) The only blemishes on the Coursers' record remain a pair of losses from a holiday tournament in Florida against out-of-state competition. Last week, Vanguard blasted Florence, 87-37, and Platte Valley, 70-50, to set up a big game with CSCS on Tuesday. The Coursers have three big scorers of their own in Seth Fuqua (23 ppg), Nique Clifford (20 ppg) and Joseph Padilla (14.5 ppg).
Girls' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings, which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records through Monday.
1. Colorado Springs Christian (13-0, 5-0 3A Tri-Peaks) A 42-point win over Buena Vista followed by a 17-point victory over St. Mary’s in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A state championship helped the undefeated Lions jump to No. 8 in the state and top spot in the area. The Lions take on The Vanguard School on Tuesday with Megan Engesser (22) and Rachel Ingram (18.1) averaging a combined 40 points.
2. Air Academy (15-0, 8-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) The unbeaten Kadets sit one spot back of CSCS in MaxPreps’ state rankings despite a 55-point win over Vista Ridge and a 16-point victory over Palmer Ridge last week. Kylee Blacksten and Zoe Sims lead the way with double-digit scoring averages on a team that has six players putting up at least five points per game.
3. St. Mary’s (13-1, 6-1 3A Tri-Peaks) The Pirates fell from the ranks of the unbeatens at the hands of CSCS but held on the No. 3 spot behind big wins over Salida and Ellicott earlier last week. The Pirates are holding opponents to 33 points per game. Josephine Howery (20.8) and Seneca Hackley (13.1) combine to put up nearly 34 points per contest.
4. Mesa Ridge (13-3, 10-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) Junior Serin Dunne (20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists per game) and Angelina Jackson (10.1 points, 6 rebounds) have the Grizzlies rolling in the Metro league. Mesa Ridge used double-digit victories over Widefield, Harrison and Sierra last week to extend a winning streak to 10 games.
5. Fountain-Fort Carson (13-4, 5-1) The Trojans cracked the area top five behind league wins over Liberty and Pine Creek. Samiyah Worrell, a senior guard averaging 19.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 steals, scored 20 or more points in each of the two wins last week. F-FC travels to Palmer on Thursday.
Hockey
Info compiled using MaxPreps and Colorado Hockey Hub.
1. Pine Creek (13-1-1, 8-1 Summit) Pine Creek’s high-powered offense kept rolling in an 11-1 win over Cheyenne Mountain last week. The Eagles have scored six or more goals in seven consecutive victories.
1. Doherty (11-0-2, 7-0 Apex) The Spartans stayed No. 2 behind a 9-1 win over Liberty in Apex League play. Doherty has won six straight and is outscoring opponents 80-20 on the season.
3. Rampart (8-4-2, 5-2 Summit)
Girls' swimming and diving
The Pikes Peak region’s top time in each event, according to prepswimco.com
5A
50 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 23.28
100 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 53.03
200 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 1:55.86
500 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 5:14.59
100 back - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 54.14
100 butterfly - Ana Rojas, Doherty, 57.14
100 breaststroke - Katelyn McClelland, Lewis-Palmer, 1:05.26
1-meter dive - Ashlyn Foster, Lewis-Palmer, 463.8
200 medley relay - Lewis-Palmer, 1:47.96
200 free relay - Lewis-Palmer, 1:42.94
400 free relay - Lewis-Palmer, 3:40.82
4A
50 free - Lindsey Immel, Rampart, 24.38
100 free - Lindsey Immel, Rampart, 53.18
200 free - Frances Hayward, Cheyenne Mountain, 1:55.55
500 free - Frances Hayward, Cheyenne Mountain, 5:10.01
100 back - Claire Timson, Rampart, 56.43
100 butterfly - Mia Shaeffer, Coronado, 58.67
100 breaststroke - Edenna Chen, Rampart, 1:03.51
200 individual medley - Sophia Bricker, Cheyenne Mountain, 2:08.83
1-meter dive - Maggie Buckley, Rampart, 474.75
200 medley relay - Rampart, 1:46.82
200 free relay - Rampart, 1:40.57
400 free relay - Rampart, 3:37.44
3A
50 free - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 24.25
100 free - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 53.43
200 free - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 2:00.26
500 free - Ava Giesbrecht, Discovery Canyon, 5:22.84
100 back - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 1:00.67
100 butterfly - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 1:01.68
100 breast - Sydney Dolloff-Holt, Manitou Springs, 1:06.47
200 individual medley - Sydney Dolloff-Holt, Manitou Springs, 2:12.75
1-meter dive - Rachel Alexander, Discovery Canyon, 391.15
200 medley relay - Manitou Springs, 1:54.78
200 free relay - Manitou Springs, 1:45.76
400 free relay - Discovery Canyon, 3:57.85
Wrestling
The Pikes Peak region's top wrestler in each weight class, according to On The Mat rankings as of Thursday.
5A
106 - Andrew Peltier, Rampart
113 - Michael Robles, Doherty
126 - Taylor Vasquez, F-FC
132 - Billy Hudson, Pine Creek
138 - Daniel Joey Shaw, Doherty
145 - Khalid Peters, F-FC
152 - Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty
160 - Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek
182 - Logan Maslanik, Doherty
195 - Jared Smits, Doherty
285 - Jackson Webber, Doherty
4A
106 - Avelino Mota, Widefield
113 - Jett Strickenberger, Discovery Canyon
120 - James Brown, Falcon
126 - Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon
132 - Angel Flores, Coronado
138 - Cole Stephenson, Lewis-Palmer
145 - Kevin Hooks, Cheyenne Mountain
152 - Zeke Terrazas, Coronado
160 - KJ Kearns, Coronado
170 - Shae Jackson, Widefield
182 - Brady Badwound, Air Academy
195 - Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge
220 - Gage Pruitt, Canon City
285 - Nate Mesa, Harrison
3A
106 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
113 - Kris Kramer, Elizabeth
120 - Cesar Sanchez, Manitou Springs
132 - Johnny Masopust, Florence
138 - Brad Conlin, Woodland Park
145 - Brewer Winkle, Elizabeth
152 - Spencer Winkle, Elizabeth
160 - Cole Gray, Woodland Park
170 - Jacob Garner, Woodland Park
182 - Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy
195 - Abe Leonard, Elizabeth
220 - Atsamaz Pliev, Sierra
285 - Hunter Gilpin, Manitou Springs
2A
120 - Robby Warkentine, Peyton
132 - William Wood, Ellicott
138 - Colton Murray, Peyton
220 - Braydn Cowen, Ellicott