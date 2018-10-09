FOOTBALL
Pine Creek (5-1): The Eagles moved to 5-1 via forfeit victory over an injury-riddled Cheyenne Mountain squad. Pine Creek dropped to No. 10 in the state, but stayed atop the regional rankings ahead of Friday’s game at Mesa Ridge (4-2).
Discovery Canyon (6-0): Still unbeaten and coming off a 63-0 win over a Littleton team still looking for a win, the Thunder stayed solid in the No. 2 spot and are No. 14 in the state. Friday’s matchup at a 6-0 Thomas Jefferson squad would seemingly present the Thunder another chance to climb the rankings.
Fountain-Fort Carson (4-3): The 41-7 victory over winless Douglas County wasn’t enough to keep the Trojans in the state’s Top 25, but F-FC held on to the No. 3 spot in the area ahead of Friday’s home game vs. Chaparral (1-6).
Palmer Ridge (4-2): A third consecutive lopsided win, this one a 58-6 mauling of Lutheran, saw the Bears stay at No. 4 in the area. Palmer Ridge gets another struggling squad in Littleton on Friday before closing the season with Thomas Jefferson, crosstown rival Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon.
Harrison (6-0): The Panthers climbed into the rankings after drilling Falcon 42-0. Al Melo’s bunch has a chance to start 7-0 with Canon City (1-5) visiting Friday.
On the cusp: Despite winning for the third straight week, Doherty (3-4) got jumped by Harrison.
SOFTBALL
Vista Ridge 14-9: The Wolves dropped their only two contests of the week but remained atop the area rankings at the end of the regular season.
Discovery Canyon 13-10
Elizabeth 15-8: The Cardinals extended their win streak to 12 ahead of Class 4A regional play.
Pine Creek 14-9
Mesa Ridge 16-7: A pair of wins last week helped the Grizzlies climb into the rankings, edging Rampart by a spot in the state rankings.
On the cusp: Rampart 15-8
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 13-1: The Rangers, who haven’t dropped a set since Sept. 11 stayed atop the area and No. 3 in the state after sweeping Air Academy and Vista Ridge last week. Thursday’s date with Discovery Canyon could shake things up.
Discovery Canyon 14-1: the Thunder have won 14 straight and sit 11th in the state ahead of matches with Vista Ridge and Lewis-Palmer this week.
Palmer Ridge 10-5
Colorado Springs Christian School 15-3
Manitou Springs 13-2
On the cusp: Doherty 9-4
BOYS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 10-1-1: The Kadet defense posted a clean sheet for the third consecutive game after beating Lewis-Palmer 2-0 on Thursday and stayed No. 1 in the region despite dropping a spot to eighth in the state.
Rampart (9-1-1): The Rams lost for the first time last week in a 1-0 defeat to Liberty, but an earlier 3-0 win over Fountain-Fort Carson saw Rampart hold on to No. 2 locally.
Atlas Prep 11-0
Cheyenne Mountain 8-3-1
The Classical Academy 9-3
On the cusp: Liberty (8-4) climbed into the state’s Top 50 after dropping Rampart behind Jeffrey Koch’s second-half goal.
The Pikes Peak rankings are compiled using the MaxPreps rankings algorithm that analyzes record, “quality wins” and strength of schedule to rank teams. Records reflect the most recent noon Tuesday MaxPreps ranking update.