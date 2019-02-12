Boys' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings, which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday.
1. Lewis-Palmer (21-0, 12-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak)
The Rangers cruised past Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge last week to stay unbeaten atop the local rankings. Lewis-Palmer sits No. 5 in the state and owns a win over Chaparral, MaxPreps’ top-ranked team in Colorado. Air Academy and Cheyenne Mountain are the last two teams with a chance to ruin a perfect regular season.
2. Fountain-Fort Carson (15-6, 9-1)
The Trojans climbed a spot despite a loss to Doherty that ended an unbeaten run in league play. The Trojans have locked up the 5A Colorado Metro League title with games against Liberty and Rampart left this week.
3. The Vanguard School (16-2, 11-0)
The Coursers, one spot back of F-FC in the state rankings at 31, have locked up the Tri-Peaks League title with only a senior-night game against Manitou Springs left in the regular season. Vanguard takes a 13-game winning streak into the contest.
4. Cheyenne Mountain (18-4, 10-3)
The Indians fell from No. 2 in the area after losing to Air Academy by 14 last week. Cheyenne Mountain is at No. 32 in the state, just two spots back of Fountain-Fort Carson. The Indians have a challenging end to the regular season with a visit from Lewis-Palmer on Thursday.
5. Colorado Springs Christian School (15-3, 9-2)
The Lions reclaimed a spot in the rankings, edging Pine Creek for the last local spot, behind a win over Ellicott last week. The Lions wrap up the regular season Tuesday at Florence.
Girls' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings, which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records through Monday.
1. Air Academy (21-0, 12-0)
The Pikes Peak league champions took over the top spot with wins over Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo South last week. The Kadets, ranked eighth statewide, close the regular season at Lewis-Palmer and with a senior-night game against Vista Ridge.
2. Colorado Springs Christian School (18-0, 9-0)
The Lions got jumped despite outscoring opponents 175-33 last week. The top-ranked 3A team headed to Florence on Tuesday with hopes of entering the postseason undefeated.
3. St. Mary’s (18-1, 9-1)
The Pirates hold strong at No. 3 behind wins over La Junta, Palmer Ridge and Chatfield. St. Mary’s, the state’s 14th-ranked team, is on to the postseason with the lone loss coming to CSCS.
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (17-4, 9-1)
The Trojans took down Doherty, 56-44, in a rematch of a two-point Spartan win earlier this season. The win helped F-FC jump to No. 4 after missing the local Top 5 a week ago. Liberty and Rampart stand between the Trojans and a likely split of the CSML title.
5. Mesa Ridge (17-4, 14-0)
The 4A CSML champs can close out a perfect run through league play with wins over Canon City and Widefield this week. Last week, the Grizzlies beat The Classical Academy in overtime before falling at Lakewood.
Hockey
Info compiled using MaxPreps and Colorado Hockey Hub.
1. Doherty (16-0-2, 10-0 Apex)
The Spartans outscored Cheyenne Mountain, Coronado and Columbine by a combined 20-4 margin to stay atop the local rankings. Doherty sits behind only Regis Jesuit in the state rankings.
2. Pine Creek (15-1-1, 8-1 Summit)
The Eagles, third in Colorado on MaxPreps, stay at No. 2 in the region after a 7-5 win over Castle View. The top spot in the region appears to be up for grabs when Pine Creek and Doherty meet at Sertich Ice Arena at 9 p.m. Thursday.
3. Rampart (9-5-3, 6-3 Summit)
Wrestling
The Pikes Peak region's top wrestler in each weight class, according to On The Mat rankings as of Thursday.
5A
106 - Andrew Peltier, Rampart
113 - Michael Robles, Doherty
126 - Taylor Vasquez, F-FC
132 - Billy Hudson, Pine Creek
138 - Ben Bancroft, Rampart
145 - Khalid Peters, F-FC
152 - Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty
160 - Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek
182 - Logan Maslanik, Doherty
195 - Jared Field, Pine Creek
4A
106 - Avelino Mota, Widefield
113 - Zeon Ortega, Canon City
120 - James Brown, Falcon
126 - Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon
132 - Angel Flores, Coronado
138 - Cole Stephenson, Lewis-Palmer
145 - Kevin Hooks, Cheyenne Mountain
152 - Konrad Ziegler, Cheyenne Mountain
160 - KJ Kearns, Coronado
170 - Shae Jackson, Widefield
182 - Brady Badwound, Air Academy
195 - Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge
220 - Gage Pruitt, Canon City
285 - Dominic Knost, Lewis-Palmer
3A
106 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
113 - Kris Kramer, Elizabeth
120 - Cesar Sanchez, Manitou Springs
132 - Colton Simonis, Woodland Park
138 - Brad Conlin, Woodland Park
145 - Jacob McCarley, Manitou Springs
152 - Jacob Lewey, Colorado Springs Christian
160 - Cole Gray, Woodland Park
170 - Jacob Garner, Woodland Park
182 - Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy
195 - Abe Leonard, Elizabeth
220 - Atsamaz Pliev, Sierra
285 - Hunter Gilpin, Manitou Springs
2A
120 - Robby Warkentine, Peyton
132 - William Wood, Ellicott
145 - Colton Murray, Peyton
220 - Braydn Cowen, Ellicott