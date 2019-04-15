BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain (11-1) — The Indians hit their 10th straight win as they swept Palmer Ridge to take control of the 4A/5A PPAC last week, and will look to continue their good fortune this week against Canon City, and a two-game series versus Vista Ridge. Now midway through the season, Cheyenne Mountain has a .340 team batting average and a 2.08 ERA, led by Devin Dodson with four wins and a .69 ERA.
Peyton (9-0) — More than halfway through the regular season, the undefeated Panthers have allowed just seven runs, all the while averaging 14.6 runs per game. Hitting .473 as a team, with a staggering 0.30 team ERA, Peyton’s closest game was a three-run win last week. Rodney Gregg is the team’s leader at the plate and on the mound with a .682 average, three home runs and 0.88 ERA through four wins and 26 strikeouts.
Pine Creek (4-5) — Pine Creek jumps into the Pikes Peak rankings thanks in part to its battle through one of the toughest schedules in the state. According to MaxPreps’ strength of schedule calculator, the Eagles have a 12.3 rating the second-toughest schedule among the top 45 teams. The Eagles have won three straight and will face Coronado in a two-game series this week, and play Rampart on the road.
St. Mary’s (9-4)
Air Academy (9-6)
On the cusp: Rampart (7-3), Lewis-Palmer (9-5), Palmer Ridge (9-4)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek (10-1) — Despite suffering its first loss of the season last week, Sand Creek remains the top Pikes Peak region girls’ soccer team thanks to it’s overwhelming and consistent storm through the regular season. The Scorpions are the top-scoring team in the state, averaging 6.5 goals per game average. Sophomore Sydney Lasater leads the team with 26 goals and 11 assists.
Rampart (6-0) — Rampart is one of five undefeated teams in the state and has notched back-to-back shutouts. Led by Ashleigh Decker with six goals on the season, Rampart averages 4.5 goals per game. This week the Rams will face Fountain-Fort Carson and Liberty in hopes of gaining an edge in the 5A/4A CSML standings. Rampart will also face Bear Creek on the road.
Liberty (6-1) — Liberty will look to bounce back from a two-game losing skid that ended a five-game streak from mid-March. The Lancers average 3.7 goals per game led by Cortney Cowles, who has a goal-per-game average. Doherty and Rampart are on the docket this week.
Palmer Ridge (4-2-1)
The Classical Academy (5-1-1)
On the cusp: Air Academy (4-3), Lewis-Palmer (5-3-1), Fountain Valley (6-1), Colorado Springs Chrsitian (5-3)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain (7-2) — The reigning 4A champions sit atop the Pines Peak rankings thanks in part to an undefeated Colorado schedule and a four-game winning streak. Cheyenne Mountain’s two losses on the season were from Virginia schools in late March. Through April, the Indians have outscored opponents 61-12. This week Cheyenne Mountain will face Fountain Valley, Ponderosa and Thompson Valley.
Air Academy (5-3) — After starting the season 1-3, the Kadets have bounced back to win five in a row, averaging 14.2 goals per game. Air Academy is led by senior Mark Harrett (31 goals) and freshman Grant Rodny (21 goals). The Kadets will hit the road this week to face Lutheran and Littleton.
Pine Creek (5-3) — The Eagles will hope to bounce back from a 16-4 loss to Windsor with a challenge ahead, taking on No. 5 Kent Denver on the road. The Eagles average seven goals per game led by sophomore Cole Gramlich (17 goals) and junior Peyton Wilson (14 goals).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek (7-1) — The Eagles enter the last stretch of the regular season on an eight-game winning streak, not dropping a game since their season opener against Denver East. On average, Pine Creek outscores opponents 14-6, and last week clinched it’s most lopsided victory yet in a 24-1 win over Rampart. The Eagles will face Cheyenne Mountain and Battle Mountain this week.
Air Academy (5-4) — Air Academy went 2-1 last week including an overtime victory over Rock Canyon. The Kadet’s latest victory was a 16-6 win over Liberty in which Reagan Brenenstuhl and Avery Rodny scored four goals each. This week Air Academy faces Grandview and Rampart on the road.
Palmer (3-2) — Jaiden Jones leads the Terrors with 16 goals on the season. Last week Palmer fell to Durango, and will face Pueblo West and Liberty this week.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
50 free — Raglan Ward, Cheyenne Mountain - 22.38
100 free — Quintin McCarty, Discovery Canyon - 48.87
200 free — Reid Gilbert, Pine Creek - 1:49.83
500 free — Braden Whitmarsh, Discovery Canyon - 4:52.42
100 back — Quintin McCarty, Discovery Canyon - 51.53
100 fly — Raglan Ward, Cheyenne Mountain - 53.91
100 breast — Joshua-Ryan Lujan, Pine Creek - 58.17
200 IM — Quintin McCarty, Discovery Canyon - 1:57.86
Diving — Ryan Leach, Cheyenne Mountain - 423.75
200 medley relay — Discovery Canyon - 1:37.89
200 free relay — Cheyenne Mountain - 1:32.44
400 free relay — Discovery Canyon - 3:16.57
Rankings are compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings, which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records through Monday as updated on MaxPreps.com.