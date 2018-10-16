FOOTBALL
Pine Creek (6-1): The Eagles remain perched atop the area rankings and 10th in the state following a 49-7 win over Mesa Ridge. A one-win Palmer squad hosts Pine Creek on Friday.
Discovery Canyon (7-0): Marshall Pike led the Thunder to a 39-22 win over Thomas Jefferson with 20 rushes for 187 yards and three touchdowns last week to keep Discovery Canyon unbeaten ahead of Lewis-Palmer’s visit Saturday.
Fountain-Fort Carson (5-3): The Trojans’ win streak is at four following a 42-21 win over Chaparral that helped F-FC hold onto No. 3 in the area. Regis (4-4) travels south Thursday.
Palmer Ridge (5-2): The Bears have outscored league opponents 100-13 through a 2-0 start, but a third league win likely won’t come as easily with a Thomas Jefferson team coming off its first loss of the season headed to Monument on Friday.
Harrison (7-0): The Panthers’ 58-14 thrashing of Canon City last week ensured there would be no change in the regional rankings. Harrison gets league rival Sierra on Friday (3-4. 1-1).
On the cusp: Peyton’s 7-0 record and 298-37 point differential got some love from the MaxPreps metrics.
VOLLEYBALL
LEWIS-PALMER (15-1): The Rangers solidified their hold on the top spot and stayed at No. 3 in the state after sweeping Discovery Canyon on Thursday in another two-win week for Wade Baxter’s team. Lewis-Palmer’s senior night against Monument rival Palmer Ridge is set for Tuesday night.
Discovery Canyon 15-2
Palmer Ridge 12-5
Manitou Springs 14-2
Colorado Springs Christian 17-3
Doherty 10-5
On the Cusp: Air Academy 10-7
BOYS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 12-1-1: The Kadets used an 8-0 win over Sand Creek and a 2-0 result over Cheyenne Mountain to stay at No. 1 in the area and climb to sixth statewide. Discovery Canyon was the last team to score on Air Academy in a 3-1 Kadet win Sept. 25. Espen Hosoien’s team closed the regular season Tuesday against Vista Ridge, which entered with a 7-7 record.
Atlas Prep 12-0-1: The Gryphons jumped to second in the region and No. 14 in the state, despite failing to win for the first time in a 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs Christian School.
Rampart 11-2-1
Liberty 10-3
Cheyenne Mountain 8-4-1
On the cusp: The Classical Academy 10-3
The Pikes Peak rankings are compiled using the MaxPreps rankings algorithm that analyzes record, “quality wins” and strength of schedule to rank teams. Records reflect the most recent noon Tuesday MaxPreps ranking update.