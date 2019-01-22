Boys' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday.
1. Lewis-Palmer (14-0, 6-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) Last week the Rangers claimed three conference wins by an average of 28 points as Lewis-Palmer remains the only undefeated team in Colorado's top five boys' teams, according to MaxPreps rankings. Senior Matthew Ragsdale led the Rangers in each game with a pair of 20-point performances, and put up a season-high 25 against Air Academy.
Lewis-Palmer will face its biggest local threat on Wednesday as it hosts Cheyenne Mountain. The team will also face Falcon on the road this week.
2. Cheyenne Mountain (12-2, 4-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) A pair of close league wins pushes the Indians over Pine Creek for the No. 2 spot in the Pikes Peak region. First Cheyenne Mountain clinched a two-point win over Sand Creek, then hung on against Air Academy for a four-point victory.
Junior star Javonte Johnson scored 31 for Cheyenne Mountain against Sand Creek for his fourth game of the year with 30 or more points.
This week the Indians will travel to face the undefeated Lewis-Palmer Rangers and will host Vista Ridge, which was responsible for CM's only league loss.
3. Pine Creek (10-2, 3-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) Pine Creek traveled to Colby Kansas last week bringing home two out-of state victories and a 20-point loss. This week the Eagles will face Coronado and will have a second shot at Fountain-Fort Carson, which handed them their first loss of the season earlier this month.
Grant Wilkinson and Peyton Westfall lead the Eagles averaging 15.7 and 12 points, respectively.
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (10-5, 4-0 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) The Trojans will need to bounce back from a road loss to Mountain Vista as they travel to Liberty and Pine Creek this week for a pair of big 5A/4A CSML matchups.
James Sanders led F-FC with 17 points in a win over Coronado last week.
5. The Vanguard School (10-2, 7-0 3A Tri-Peaks) Three dominant, high-scoring wins breaks Vanguard into the top five locally. The Coursers scored more than 90 twice last week on the way to a trio of wins in which the defeated opponents by an average of 43 points.
Vanguard is on a seven-game winning streak and will face Florence and Platte Valley this week.
Girls' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records through Monday.
1. Air Academy (13-0, 6-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) Air Academy remains atop the Pikes Peak rankings after a pair of league wins last week and a Monday night victory over Lewis-Palmer to kick off a three-game 5A/4A PPAC week.
Ranked No. 7 in the state, the Kadets are the highest-ranked undefeated team in Colorado. Six Kadets are averaging double figures, including four who average 20 or more points.
2. Colorado Springs Christian (11-0, 3-0 3A Tri-Peaks) A pair of 30-point wins last week keep CSCS in the Pikes Peak No. 2 spot, but the Lions will end their week with arguably the biggest game of the regular season.
Saturday CSCS will host area rivals and last year's state champion in the team's first meeting since last year's state title game, St. Mary's, which is undefeated as of Tuesday evening.
CSCS is led by Megan Engesser and Rachel Ingram who average 23.4 and 19.6 points, respectively.
3. St. Mary’s (11-0, 4-0 3A Tri-Peaks) St. Mary's came out of a three-game week unscathed as the Pirates remain undefeated heading into another three-game slate, capped off by arguably their biggest game of the regular season.
St. Mary's will travel to undefeated CSCS on Saturday for a rematch of last year's 3A state title game. The winner will likely clinch at least a share of the 3A Tri-Peaks title.
The Pirates have three players averaging double figures, led by junior Josephine Howery with 21 points per game.
4. Mesa Ridge (10-3, 7-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) Mesa Ridge jumps from unranked to area No. 4 with a pair of victories last week to extend the team's winning streak to seven.
The Grizzlies will continue their conference slate this week against rival Widefield and Harrison.
Mesa Ridge's balanced attack has six players averaging double figures with three flirting with a 30-point average. Juniors Serin Dunne and Monet Hubbard lead with 29 points per game, each.
5. Doherty (9-6, 5-0 4A/5A Colorado Springs Metro) The Spartans have won six straight including a 15-point victory over Palmer and an eight-point win over Columbine.
Doherty was scheduled to face Liberty on Tuesday but weather postponed the event. The Spartans will pick up league play Saturday against Rampart.
Hockey
Info compiled using MaxPreps and Colorado Hockey Hub.
1. Pine Creek (12-1-1, 7-1 Summit) Pine Creek put up six goals against Pueblo County in a quick Summit win last week.
2. Doherty (10-0-2, 6-0 Apex)
3. Lewis-Palmer (6-4-1, 4-1 Summit)
Wrestling
The Pikes Peak region's top wrestler in each weight class, according to On The Mat rankings as of Thursday.
5A
132 - Taylor Vasquez, F-FC
138 - Daniel Joey Shaw, Doherty
145 - Jace Graves, Pine Creek
152 - Tyson Beauperthuy, Doherty
160 - Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek
182 - Logan Maslanik, Doherty
195 - Jared Field, Pine Creek
285 - Bryce Delahoy, Rampart
4A
106 - Avelino Mota, Widefield
113 - Jett Strickenberger, Discovery Canyon
120 - James Brown, Falcon
126 - Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon
132 - Clint Brown, Falcon
138 - Ben Nagel, Coronado
145 - Kevin Hooks, Cheyenne Mountain
152 - Zeke Terrazas, Coronado
160 - KJ Kearns, Coronado
170 - Jake Boley, Cheyenne Mountain
182 - Brady Badwound, Air Academy
195 - Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge
220 - Gage Pruitt, Canon City
285 - Nate Mesa, Harrison
3A
106 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
113 - Kris Kramer, Elizabeth
120 - Cesar Sanchez, Manitou Springs
132 - Johnny Masopust, Florence
138 - Brad Conlin, Woodland Park
145 - Brewer Winkle, Elizabeth
152 - Jake Hamilton, C. Springs Christian
160 - Cole Gray, Woodland Park
170 - Jacob Garner, Woodland Park
182 - Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy
195 - Abe Leonard, Elizabeth
220 - Atsamaz Pliev, Sierra