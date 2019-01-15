Boys' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records as of Monday.
1. Lewis-Palmer (12-0, 4-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) Wins over Vista Ridge, Sand Creek and Discovery Canyon, all by at least 18 points, saw the Rangers hold on to the top spot in the area rankings. Lewis-Palmer is ranked fourth in the state, regardless of classification, by MaxPreps. Lewis-Palmer returns to action against Monument rival Palmer Ridge on Wednesday.
2. Pine Creek (10-2, 3-1 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) Wins over Doherty, Pueblo West and Rampart offset a loss to Valor Christian, as the Eagles held on to the No. 2 spot locally. Grant Wilkinson and Peyton Westfall each scored at least 20 points in a 77-70 win over Pueblo West. Pine Creek sits just outside the state’s Top 20 ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with league foe Liberty.
3. Cheyenne Mountain (11-2, 3-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) A trio of league wins in the last week, highlighted by an 81-79 win over Sand Creek on Monday, saw the Indians close within a spot of Pine Creek in the state rankings. Javonte Johnson is leading Cheyenne Mountain, averaging more than 26 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 4 Fountain-Fort Carson (9-4, 3-0 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) A pair of close league wins over Palmer and Doherty saw the Trojans crack the area Top 5 ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Coronado. Junior Keyshawn Maltbia led Fountain-Fort Carson in scoring in both wins.
5. Colorado Springs Christian (8-2, 2-1 3A Tri-Peaks) Lopsided wins over Atlas Prep and La Junta helped the Lions hold onto the final spot in the local rankings. Kolby Walker (20), Caleb Stockton (19) and Brandon Pitt (17) led the CSCS in scoring in an 84-40 thrashing of La Junta on Saturday.
Girls' basketball
Rankings compiled using MaxPreps computer rankings which factors in quality wins and strength of schedule. Records through Monday.
1. Air Academy (11-0, 4-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) The Kadets used double-digit wins over Sand Creek, Discovery Canyon and Falcon to overtake the top spot. Kylee Blacksten, 16.7 points per game, and Zoe Sims, 10.3 points per game, have led Air Academy to an 11-0 start.
2. Colorado Springs Christian (9-0, 2-0 3A Tri-Peaks) The Lions beat Thomas Jefferson and La Junta by a combined 110 points and climbed to No. 2 in the area and No. 9 in the state. Rachel Ingram led CSCS is scoring in both wins and averaged 19.4 points through nine games, second to Megan Engesser’s 22.1 average.
3. St. Mary’s (8-0, 2-0 3A Tri-Peaks) The Pirates got jumped by two other area unbeatens despite winning their only game last week, a 65-46 win over Pueblo East. Catherine Cummings led St. Mary’s with 22 points in the win. The Pirates have a busy week ahead with games against Mead, Buena Vista and Florence.
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (8-2, 2-1 4A/5A Colorado Springs Metro) The Trojans held strong at No. 4 despite a two-point loss to league foe Doherty over the weekend. Samiyah Worrell, a senior guard, leads Fountain-Fort Carson, scoring 18.1 points and recording 3.4 steals per game.
5. Doherty (8-6, 4-0 4A/5A Colorado Springs Metro) The Spartans used that win over F-FC to crack the area Top 5 after a 4-0 start to league play. Doherty, led by Brionna McBride’s 12.5 points per game, looks for a fifth straight league win against Palmer on Friday.
Hockey
Info compiled using MaxPreps and Colorado Hockey Hub.
1. Pine Creek (11-1-1, 6-1 Summit) The Eagles used a 9-1 win over Air Academy to hold onto the top spot. Pine Creek goes to Pueblo County on Saturday.
2. Doherty (8-0-2, 5-0 Apex)
3. Lewis-Palmer (6-4-1, 4-1 Summit)
Wrestling
The Pikes Peak region's top wrestler in each weight class, according to On The Mat rankings.
5A
120 - Dominic Hargrove, Rampart
132 - Taylor Vasquez, F-FC
138 - Daniel Joey Shaw, Doherty
145 - Jace Graves, Pine Creek
152 - Landon Suter, Pine Creek
160 - Zachery Vannaman, Pine Creek
170 - Draygan Colonese, Pine Creek
182 - Logan Maslanik, Doherty
195 - Jared Field, Pine Creek
285 - Jackson Webber, Doherty
4A
106 - Avelino Niota, Widefield
113 - Jeff Strickenberger, Discovery Canyon
120 - James Brown, Falcon
126 - Patrick Allis, Discovery Canyon
132 - Clint Brown, Falcon
138 - Ben Nagel, Coronado
145 - Kevin Hooks, Cheyenne Mountain
152 - Zeke Terrazas, Coronado
160 - KJ Kearns, Coronado
170 - Ron Salazar, Vista Ridge
182 - Brady Badwound, Air Academy
195 - Jared Volcic, Mesa Ridge
220 - Gage Pruitt, Canon City
285 - Nate Mesa, Harrison
3A
106 - Brady Hankin, Woodland Park
113 - Zach Dooley, Woodland Park
132 - Johnny Masopust, Florence
138 - Brad Conlin, Woodland Park
145 - Jacob McCarley, Manitou Springs
152 - Jake Hamilton, C. Springs Christian
160 - Cole Gray, Woodland Park
170 - Jacob Garner, Woodland Park
182 - Nathan Johns, The Classical Academy
195 - Jason Alexander, The Classical Academy
220 - Atsamaz Pliev, Sierra
Girls' swimming and diving
The Pikes Peak region's top performer in each event, according to prepswimco.com marks
5A
50 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 23.28
100 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 53.03
200 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 1:55.86
500 free - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 5:14.59
100 back - Meredith Rees, Lewis-Palmer, 54.14
100 butterfly - Ana Rojas, Doherty, 57.14
100 breast - Katelyn McClelland, Lewis-Palmer, 1:05.26
1-meter dive - Ashlyn Foster, Lewis-Palmer, 434.25
200 medley relay - Lewis-Palmer, 1:47.96
200 free relay - Lewis-Palmer, 1:43.69
400 free relay - Lewis-Palmer, 3:40.82
4A
50 free - Lindsey Immel, Rampart, 24.38
100 free - Lindsey Immel, Rampart, 53.18
200 free - Frances Hayward, Cheyenne Mountain, 1:55.55
500 free - Frances Hayward, Cheyenne Mountain, 5:10.01
100 back - Claire Timson, Rampart, 56.43
100 butterfly - Mia Shaeffer, Coronado, 58.67
100 breast - Edenna Chen, Rampart, 1:03.51
200 individual medley - Harper Lehman, Cheyenne Mountain, 2:09.11
1-meter dive - Maggie Buckley, Rampart, 474.75
200 medley relay - Rampart, 1:46.82
200 free relay - Rampart, 1:40.57
400 free relay - Rampart, 3:37.44
3A
50 free - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 24.25
100 free - Caitlin Cairns, St. Mary’s, 53.43
200 free - Coco Stevens, Manitou Springs, 2:08.0
500 free - Ava Giesbrecht, Discovery Canyon, 5:23.21
100 back - Sydney Dolloff-Holt, Manitou Springs, 1:03.35
100 butterfly - Sydney Dolloff-Holt, Manitou Springs, 1:02.32
100 breast - Sydney Dolloff-Holt, Manitou Springs, 1:07.69
200 individual medley - Sydney Dolloff-Holt, Manitou Springs, 2:14.12
1-meter dive - Rachel Alexander, Discovery Canyon, 362.45
200 medley relay - Manitou Springs, 1:54.78
200 free relay - Manitou Springs, 1:45.76
400 free relay - Discovery Canyon, 3:57.85