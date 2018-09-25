FOOTBALL
Pine Creek (4-1): The Eagles are still tops in the area following the 21-9 win over Pueblo West and sit seventh in the state, according to MaxPreps’ formula. A date with a 1-3 Cheyenne Mountain is up next for Pine Creek.
Discovery Canyon (5-0): The Thunder are still unbeaten behind a dynamic offense that has put up more than 100 points in the last two weeks and is creeping toward the state’s Top 10, coming in at 13 this week. Pueblo East was the latest victim in a 52-24 Discovery Canyon win Friday when the Thunder racked up 449 rushing yards. Shawn Mitchell’s squad will take a perfect record into October with a game against currently 0-4 Littleton set for Oct. 5 after a week off.
Palmer Ridge (3-2): The Bears are over .500 for the first time this season following a 45-14 win over Pueblo South. Junior running back Raef Ruel rushed 30 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns for Palmer Ridge, which has a chance to make it three in a row against Lutheran (1-3) on Oct. 5.
Fountain-Fort Carson (2-3): Strength of schedule and a 58-18 thumping of Overland last week saw the Trojans climb a spot to No. 4 this week. The Trojans host a 3-2 Legend team on Friday.
Doherty (1-4): No team can match Doherty’s strength of schedule, and the reward for Friday’s 28-27 win over ThunderRidge - ranked 10th this week by MaxPreps - is a spot in the region’s Top 5. Up next for the Spartans is Friday’s trip to Douglas County.
On the cusp: Harrison (4-0) is still perfect thanks to Aumiere Shedrick’s big game in a win over previously unbeaten Pueblo Central last Friday. The Panthers will look to get to 5-0 with a road win over Pueblo County on Friday.
Softball
Vista Ridge 12-6: The Wolves extended their winning streak to eight with four more wins last week. Wednesday’s meeting with an 11-6 Discovery Canyon squad, winners of 10 straight, could decide the top spot in next week’s rankings.
Discovery Canyon 11-6
Pine Creek 9-8
Elizabeth 9-8
Rampart 13-6
On the cusp: Mesa Ridge (13-7)
Volleyball
Lewis-Palmer 9-1: Sweeps of Rampart and Eaton last week kept the Rangers atop the area rankings. Lewis-Palmer sits third in the state with its lone loss coming to Chaparral, MaxPreps' top team.
Discovery Canyon 10-1
Manitou Springs 10-1
Palmer Ridge 7-3
Colorado Springs Christian 8-1
On the cusp: Doherty 8-3
Boys’ soccer
Air Academy 6-1-1: Thursday’s 2-2 tie with Rampart, coupled with a slightly better strength of schedule, helped the Kadets take over the top spot in the region this week.
Rampart 6-0-1
Atlas Prep 7-0
The Classical Academy 5-3
Discovery Canyon 7-1
On the cusp: Cheyenne Mountain 4-3-1
The Pikes Peak rankings are compiled using the MaxPreps rankings algorithm that analyzes record, “quality wins” and strength of schedule to rank teams.
Records reflect the most recent MaxPreps ranking update at noon Tuesday.