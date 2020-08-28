The 98th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be a unique experience for racers and spectators as coordinators were forced to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and the death of veteran Ducati racer Carlin Dunne, who died following a crash near the finish line last year.
For the first time since 1990 the race will not feature a motorcycle division after race officials were called to evaluate the safety of the two-wheel division following Dunne's death.
Spectators won't be permitted on the mountain for the first time in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Fan Fest, which attracts some 30,000 race fans to downtown Colorado Springs the Friday before race day, has been canceled.
As a result of the pandemic, which also forced the race to be postponed for more than a month, and the elimination of the two-wheel division, the field has nearly been cut in half, with just 44 racers competing in the 98th running. Last year’s race featured 85 drivers, including nearly 30 motorcyclists.
The original lineup for 2020 released in January featured 62 competitors from seven countries. Representatives from three countries, including the United States, remain in the lineup.
While America’s Mountain will be occupied solely by drivers, team members and officials on race day, here are a few ways for fans to follow the action at home.
WATCH
Starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, Mobil1 will present a live Facebook broadcast of the race hosted by motorsport commentator John Hindhaugh.
LISTEN
KRDO radio, 1240 AM and 105.5 FM, will provide a flag-to-flag broadcast. Broadcast start time has not been announced.