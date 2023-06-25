Crossing the finish line at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb isn’t any less special for Robin Shute.

The 35-year-old driver from Great Britain captured his fourth title in five years, driving a 2018 Wolf TSC-FS. Shute finished in 8:40.080 and nudged second-place finisher Romain Dumas, also a four-time champion, by more than seven seconds.

“To get the win is always such a treat,” Shute said. “This race is so hard to run, so to consistently win, year after year, is a testament to the program, the team, the car, maybe my driving.”

Months before the race, Shute made it his goal to break the record of 7:57.148, set by Dumas. He wasn’t able to achieve that, crediting tough course conditions and mistakes he made on the track.

Shute knew setting the record would be nearly impossible this year with conditions leading up to the race, so he edited his goal to 8:10.

Ultimately, Shute didn’t break that.

“A few things we were trying to make work didn’t work out,” Shute said. “We went a little big with the turbo chargers, that’s one of the things I would say. It was half and half conditions and we didn’t get a couple things right this year.”

Even so, his time just north of 8:40 still was enough to earn the win.

“Really, really glad I could keep my foot in and still get the win,” Shute said. “Overall, I’m just happy I made it to the top.”

Shute first raced on Pikes Peak in 2017. From there, Shute had an instant infatuation with the mountain and the race.

He won on only his third try in 2019 and has won three more times since then.

“It’s almost like ignorance is bliss with this one: It’s just a fantastic challenge,” Shute said. “There aren’t many motorsports events to do now. This is one of those ones where it’s very pure, man, machine vs. mountain.”

Shute and Dumas have become friendly rivals since Shute began competing in the Hill Climb.

Each have four wins to their names and are consistently toward the top of the leaderboard. Dumas won four times between 2014 and 2018, while Shute has dominated in recent memory.

Shute admitted that Dumas still has the edge in the rivalry, due to his course record. But that’s something he’s actively chasing.

“It’s great to go head to head with him,” Shute said. “We both have competitive cars.”

Aside from the record, Shute or Dumas could take an advantage in the rivalry with a fifth win next year — and that’s something Shute is already looking forward to.

“The more we do it, the bigger the challenge becomes,” Shute said. “There are barely any rules and barely anything getting in your way. It’s really just your imagination getting in your way.

“I love the challenge, and I’ve been working hard at it.”