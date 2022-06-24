The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is back, at last.
For the past two years, both due to weather and COVID-19, the schedule for the event was altered. First, it was moved to August, then last year was shortened due to weather.
Because of it, the Hill Climb is running for the 100th time this year, despite being in existence for longer.
For those looking to make their way up to the land of Devil's Playground and other locations up Pikes Peak Highway, here's a guide for Sunday's action.
Where to watch the action
The Hill Climb spans over 12 miles and peaks at an altitude of 14,115 feet, but the obvious question becomes: from where can I view it?
Seven spectator areas will be set up for this year's race: the starting line, 9 Mile, the Halfway Picnic Grounds, the Ski Area, Glen Cove, Cove Creek and finally, the Devil's Playground.
Viewing area features include designated seating and standing areas for spectators. As always, the viewing areas can be dangerous at times and spectators watching at their own risk near the race course.
Gates to the public will open at 2:30 a.m. and all uphill traffic will be closed off at the gateway at 10 a.m. The start line, around six miles away from the original gateway, will close to the public at 5 a.m.
As it stands, no day-of-event tickets will be available at the gateway. Spectators, even with pre-purchased tickets, will not be allowed past the gateway after 10 a.m.
Tickets sold out
Sales for tickets on the day of the Hill Climb will be closed off, as the ticket allotment has already been spoken for.
Pre-paid tickets are also sold out, according to the PPIHC website. Camping permits, allowing spectators to stay the night before, are sold out as well.
For those with tickets already, merchandise for the event will be available at the starting line, Halfway Picnic Grounds and Devils' Playground spectator areas.
Those who were unable to secure a ticket can listen through KRDO's radio broadcast at 1240 AM or 92.5 FM. The Mobil 1 Facebook page will also have a livestream of the races.
Looking to camp out? There are slots for that, too
Glen Cove, the Ski Area, Halfway Picnic Ground and 9 Mile are all available for campers — though the latter is only eligible for tent camping.
A camping permit is required for each car and/or motorcycle along with a ticket for the race itself. All patrons over 10 years old will require a ticket.
The gateway will open to campers at 11 a.m. Saturday and close at 6 p.m. Campers will not be allowed to line up prior to the opening time and all vehicles with over 10 feet of clearance will be required to enter through Gate 3 on the right.
Any campers found to be occupying a space on Pikes Peak before 11:15 a.m. Saturday will be removed and lose their right to camp. All rules above will be strictly enforced through PPIHC.
Let the races begin
The inaugural green flag Sunday will wave at 7:30 a.m.
Renee Brinkerhoff, founder of Valkyrie Racing, will drive the pace car — a 2022 Acura NSX Type S, of which only 350 were manufactured.
The Exhibition Division will go first, followed by the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama class. Both will run from slowest to fastest based on qualifying times.
First up for Exhibition will be Blake Fuller in a 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid, with Charles Wirken leading off the following division in a 2016 Porsche GT4 Clubsport. David Donner, who lives in Colorado Springs, recorded the best qualifying time in the Exhibition Division and will round out the first group.
The remaining competitors will all run, fastest to slowest based upon qualifying times, regardless of division.
The fastest time in pre-race qualifying came courtesy of Robin Shute in the Unlimited Division with a 3:24.52 mark. His opening time was over 20 seconds faster than second-best Codie Vahsholtz in the Open Wheel Division.
Races are projected to end around 5 p.m. Temperatures are projected to be sub-60 degrees with moisture, so the projection could quickly change if races are altered once again. Forecast highs will be in the 30s with a chance of snow atop Pikes Peak, according to mountain-forecast.com.