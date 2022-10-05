The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb announced Wednesday that Melissa Eickhoff will be its new executive director.

Eickhoff replaces Bob Bodor, who was tapped to be the organization's executive director last November. Bodor was preceded by Megan Leatham, who had held the position since 2011.

Eickhoff comes to Colorado from Penske Entertainment in Indianapolis. She was previously the director of partnerships for the NTT IndyCar series.

“I am honored to take on the executive director role with the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb,” Eickhoff said in a news release. “From the first time I experienced this event in 2018 as a sponsor, I was smitten. It is an absolutely unique and iconic challenge in the motorsport world. I’m looking forward to offering industry best practices, discovering growth opportunities and elevating fan engagement.”

Eickhoff has served in several positions in the auto racing industry, including as a client services manager for Red Bull Global Rallycross, as a marketing and partnerships director for Dempsey Racing and as events and sponsorship manager for Team Yokohama.

Eickhoff's experience made a great fit for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Chairman of the Board Fred Veitch said.

“With just over 100 years of racing history in our rearview mirror, we welcome Melissa Eickhoff and the wealth of experience she brings," he said in the news release. "She is well versed in every aspect of motorsports from operations to brand strategy. Plus, as an industry insider, she is a natural fit to lead the PPIHC.”